Three killed, four injured as bus collides with truck in Bihar's Kaimur

Kaimur, Sep 29 (PTI) At least three people were killed and four others injured when the bus in which they were travelling hit a truck at Mohania in Bihar's Kaimur district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at around 5 am, they said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Mohania, Pradeep Kumar told PTI, "An information was received that a bus has collided with a truck near Barhauni Seva Niketan on the Mohania road. A police team immediately reached the spot.

Passengers travelling in the bus told police that the accident took place when their vehicle hit a parked truck. The bus was going from Gaya to Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh. While three persons died on the spot, four others sustained injuries." All injured were immediately taken to the nearest government hospital and their condition is reported to be out of danger, he said, adding that bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

The police were investigating the incident, the SDPO added. PTI COR PKD RG