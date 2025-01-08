Three killed, four injured as car crashes into truck in Gujarat's Bharuch

Bharuch: Three persons were killed and four others injured after their car rammed into a truck on a highway in Gujarat's Bharuch district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway near Ankleshwar town at around 3.30 am, they said.

"Seven persons from Palghar in Maharashtra were returning from Ajmer (in Rajasthan) after attending the Urs festival and were on way towards Surat when the accident occurred," Panoli police station's inspector Shilpa Desai said.

The car was first hit by a truck trailing it on a bridge near Panoli. Due to the impact, the car rammed into another truck moving slowly ahead of it, she said.

Three men travelling in the car died on the spot, she said.

The deceased have been identified as Tahir Sheikh (32), Ayan (23) and Mudassar (26).

The four injured persons were rushed to a hospital in Bharuch for treatment, the official aid.