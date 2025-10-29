Three killed, four injured as SUV turns turtle in Nashik district

Nashik, Oct 29 (PTI) Three persons were killed and four others injured after the sports utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in flipped upside down in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, an official said on Wednesday.

The Gujarat-registered Toyota Fortuner met with the accident on the Nashik-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar highway in the Yeola taluka around 11 pm on Tuesday, he said.

The person behind the steering wheel lost control of the vehicle while trying to save a two-wheeler near Sai Puja Hotel on the border of Rayate and Erandgaon Shivar. The SUV hit the road divider and turned turtle, the official said.

Two of the seven occupants of the SUV died at the scene, while five sustained serious injuries. One of the injured persons later died at the District Hospital in Nashik, police said.

All the victims are residents of Surat in neighbouring Gujarat. The death toll might go up as the injured persons are in critical condition, they added. PTI COR NR