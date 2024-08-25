Three killed, four injured as tractor-trolley falls into canal in MP

Datia (MP), Aug 25 (PTI) At least three men died and four others were injured when their tractor-trolley overturned and fell into a canal in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred under the Gondan police station limits at around 6 PM when the tractor driver lost control at the wheel, landing the tractor-trolley with seven persons onboard into Udina-Rajapur canal, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Karnik Shrivastava.

The deceased persons were identified as Parmanand Jatav (45), Kamlesh Vanshkar (45) and Govind Kori (55), he said, adding that a case was registered by police.

Further investigation is underway. PTI COR ADU NSK