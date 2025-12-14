Three killed, four injured in bus-car collision in UP's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (UP), Dec 14 (PTI) Three persons were killed and four others injured on Sunday after a speeding bus rammed into a car on the Bundelkhand Expressway here, police said.

The incident occurred at around 9.30 am in the Maudaha police station area, they said.

The deceased were identified as Siddhagopal (65), Ram Sahodar (40) and Ghanshyam (55), all residents of Mahoba district, Maudaha SHO Santosh Singh said.

Four injured were referred to Banda Medical College in view of their critical condition, he said.

According to the police, the victims were travelling in an SUV to Prayagraj carrying the ashes of their mother. The bus driver fled the scene after the accident.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway, the SHO said. PTI COR ABN APL