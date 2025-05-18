Three killed, four injured in clash between two families

Mumbai, May 18 (PTI) A flare-up of an old dispute between two families in a slum area in Mumbai's Borivali took a devastating turn on Sunday, resulting in the death of three men and injuries to four others, police said.

Police said sharp weapons were used during the clash in the Ganpat Patil Nagar slum area, leaving Ram Naval Gupta, his son Arvind, and Hameed Sheikh from the rival camp dead. The injured persons are identified as Ram Naval's sons, Amar and Amit, and Sheikh's sons, Armaan and Hasan.

According to police, the Sheikh and Gupta families had been at loggerheads since they lodged cross complaints in 2022.

The deadly clash broke out in the afternoon after heavily drunk Hameed Sheikh started arguing with Ram Naval Gupta, who sells coconuts in the area, police said.

Soon, Gupta was joined by his sons Amar, Arvind, and Amit, while Sheikh called up his sons Armaan and Hasan.

The two groups initially exchanged blows and later attacked each other with sharp weapons, resulting in the death of three persons and injuries to four others.

Two separate FIRs were registered at the MHB police station, and a search is launched for the accused individuals, police said. PTI ZA NSK