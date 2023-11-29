Three killed, four injured in road accident caused by fog in MP's Anuppur

Anuppur (MP), Nov 29 (PTI) Three persons were killed and four others injured after a vehicle collided with a truck due to low visibility caused by fog in Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisment

The incident occurred on Venkatnagar-Jaithari Road in the wee hours, an official said.

"A mini truck and a truck collided due to fog, in which three persons died on the spot while four others were injured. They are being treated at the district hospital," Jaithari police station in-charge Prakash Chandra Kol said.

One of the three deceased was a woman, identified as Munni Rathore (55), while two other victims were Praveen Mishra (44) and Mohammed Salim (50), he said.

A case was registered and investigation is underway, he said. PTI COR ADU NP