Three killed in accident in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Apr 21 (PTI) Three people were killed and three injured in a road accident in the Bahjoi area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

A car and a motorcycle collided head-on near the Jaitpur village on the Moradabad-Agra Highway. Anmol (26) and Shyama Devi (54), who were on the motorcycle, and Pravesh (37) -- who was driving the car -- died in the accident, Circle Officer Deepak Tiwari said.

The three injured have been hospitalised, he said.

Tiwari added that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. PTI COR NAV SZM