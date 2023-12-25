Three killed in accident in UP's Sitapur

Sitapur (UP), Dec 25 (PTI) Three men were killed when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle from behind in the Laharpur area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The accident took occurred late on Sunday on the Bisvan Laharpur Road, they said.

Laharpur SHO Mukul Verma said the victims were riding without helmets when their motorcycle was hit from behind near the Ruda Bhavnathpur village.

The trio -- Rafiq (18), Alamuddin (25) and Suhail (19) -- hailed from Khanpur Sadat village in the Laharpur area, he added.

Advertisment

The three injured motorcyclists were rushed to the nearby community health centre where they were declared dead.

Their families have been informed and the bodies sent for post-mortem, the police said.

A case has been registered in this connection.

The police have also started a search operation to trace the offending vehicle, Verma said. PTI COR NAV SZM