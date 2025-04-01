Three killed in blaze at firecracker factory in Gujarat's Banaskantha

Palanpur, Apr 1 (PTI) Three persons were killed and six sustained injuries after a blaze broke out at a firecracker factory in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Tuesday, officials said.

Several workers are feared trapped as parts of the factory near Deesa town collapsed after the fire led to a series of explosions, inspector Vijay Chaudhary Deesa rural police station said.

He said firefighters from the Deesa municipality are at the scene to rescue workers trapped in the rubbles.

An official of the district administration said three persons were confirmed dead, and six injured persons have been shifted to the civil hospital for treatment.