Three killed in bus-lorry collision in Andhra

Sirivella Metta (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 22 (PTI) Three people were killed after a private bus collided with a lorry and caught fire here in Nandyal district on Thursday, police said.

According to Nandyal district Superintendent of Police (SP) Suneel Sheoran, the bus carrying 36 passengers was heading to Hyderabad when the accident occurred around 1.40 am near Sirivella Metta in Nandyal district. After suffering a tyre burst, the bus crashed into a lorry coming in the opposite direction.

“Three people, including the bus driver, were killed in the accident, while all 36 passengers were evacuated safely,” Sheoran told reporters.

He said both vehicles were engulfed in flames after the collision. However, the passengers were safely evacuated through the exits with the help of locals.

Four passengers sustained minor fracture injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, said the SP, adding that timely evacuation prevented further casualties.

Traffic at the accident site has been restored, said Sheoran.

Meanwhile, teams from the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) arrived from Kurnool to examine the scene and ascertain the exact cause of the fire. PTI MS ROH