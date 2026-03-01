Three killed in bus-truck collision in Bihar

Bhabua (Bihar), Mar 1 (PTI) Three people, including a girl, were killed and several others injured in a bus-truck collision in Bihar’s Kaimur district on Sunday morning, police said.

The accident occurred around 6 am near the Nasej railway crossing gate within the Kudra police station area when the dumper truck collided with the bus, a senior officer said.

Talking to PTI, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Mohania) Pradeep Kumar said, “A dumper truck rammed into a bus around 6 am, killing three people and injuring several others.” The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, but the SDPO confirmed that a girl was among those who died in the accident.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and the injured are being treated at Sadar Hospital in Bhabua, Kumar added.

The bus was coming from Ranchi and heading towards Uttar Pradesh when the accident took place, according to a passenger.

Eyewitnesses said the speeding dumper truck was coming from the wrong side and rammed into the bus. PTI SUK BDC