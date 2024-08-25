Three killed in car-autorickshaw collision in Gujarat

Junagadh, Aug 25 (PTI) At least three persons were killed in a collision between a car and an autorickshaw on a state highway in Gujarat's Junagadh district on Sunday, police said.

All the deceased were passengers of the autorickshaw headed to Junagadh from Shapur, a police official said, adding that the incident occurred near Vanthali town in the evening.

The deceased passengers were identified as Samir Paleja (26), Pravin Makwana (40) and Ramnik Bodha (30), police said. PTI COR KA NSK