Three killed in car-bus collision in Karnataka

Tumakuru (Karnataka), Oct 4 (PTI) Three people were killed and two others sustained serious injuries when a private bus collided head on with a car near Beladhara Gate in this district on Saturday, police said.

The bus was proceeding to Pavagada from Tumakuru when the accident occurred.

According to police, all the victims, hailing from different villages of Koratagere taluk, were travelling by car to Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district.

The driver of the bus fled the spot after the mishap. Tumakuru Rural Police have registered a case and investigation is on.