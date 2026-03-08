Three killed in car-truck collision

Bengaluru, Mar 8 (PTI) Three men were killed after their car rammed into the rear of a moving truck near here in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The three deceased are in the 22-23 age group, while another person in the car sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The police suspect the car heading towards Kanakapura was speeding. The driver might have lost control after speeding past a road hump on Kanakapura Road, causing the car to ram into the truck moving ahead.

The front portion of the car was mangled due to the impact of the collision.

Kaggalipura police have registered a case, and the investigation is ongoing. PTI KSU ADB