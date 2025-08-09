Three killed in car-truck collision in Andhra

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 9 (PTI) Three persons from Palnadu district died after the car in which they were travelling collided with a truck near Chenkicherla in Nellore district at 1 am on Saturday, said a police official.

According to police, the family of 11 persons was travelling in a car to Tirupati for their child's tonsuring ceremony when the driver attempted to overtake from the right and hit the truck from behind.

"Three people died, two on the spot, and one was declared brought dead in the hospital," the official told PTI.

The impact was severe, and it mangled the car, said the police official, adding that other family members suffered minor injuries. A case has been registered. PTI MS STH ADB