Three killed in car-truck collision in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Sep 28 (PTI) Three people were killed and as many injured in a collision between their car and a truck in this district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

Bijnor Kotwali Police station in-charge Rajeev Chaudhary said the accident took place at an intersection on Mandawar Marg around 3 am.

The truck collided head on with the car travelling from Budaun to Haridwar. Dhanpal (55) and Prempal (54), residents of Budaun died on the spot while Vijay Bahadur (50) succumbed during treatment.

He said the injured -- Bablu, Pushpendra and Amod -- have been admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

The victims are all occupants of the car.

Efforts are underway to arrest the truck driver, police said.