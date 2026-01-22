Three killed in car-truck collision near Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Jan 22 (PTI) Three persons were killed, and another was seriously injured after their car rammed into a truck on NH-16 in Odisha's Khurda district, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred on Wednesday night when the SUV hit the goods vehicle from behind near the Pitapalli area near Bhubaneswar under the Info Valley Police Station limits, a senior officer said.

"The driver of the SUV accelerated while overtaking a vehicle and crashed into the truck. Three youths, who are in their 20s, died on the spot, while another was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar in serious condition," he said.

The intensity of the accident was so severe that the front portion of the SUV got mangled, and the fire services personnel had to use cutters to bring out the bodies from the vehicle, he said.

Their bodies were sent to Khurda government hospital for post-mortem examinations, the officer said.

The deceased hailed from Bhubaneswar, he added.