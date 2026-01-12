Three killed in car-van collision in Kerala

Kozhikode (Kerala), Jan 12 (PTI) Three people were killed after a car collided with a pickup van at Kunnamangalam here early on Monday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Nihal of Vavad, Subik of Engapuzha, and Sameer of Pozhuthana, in the neighbouring Wayanad district.

Two others sustained serious injuries in the accident, police said.

According to police, Nihal and Subik were travelling in the car heading towards Koduvally, while Sameer was driving the pickup van in the opposite direction.

The accident occurred at around 2.50 am, when the two vehicles collided head-on.

Both vehicles were severely damaged, and the victims were extricated with the help of fire force personnel using hydraulic cutters.

Though all the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, three of them succumbed to their injuries, police said.

The injured persons are undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College, and the condition of one of them is said to be critical.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The bodies will be handed over to relatives after postmortem examinations, police said. PTI TBA TBA ROH