Three killed in collision between 2 motorbikes in MP's Sheopur district

Sheopur (MP), Oct 28 (PTI) Three persons were killed in a collision between two speeding motorcycles in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Monday, police said.

Advertisment

The accident occurred on Sirsan Badi-Silpuri road under Karahal Police station limits at around 4 pm, an official said.

Karahal police station in-charge Bharat Singh Gurjar said two speeding motorcycles collided with each other, killing three persons.

One of the deceased was identified only as Ramniwas (47), while the identity of the other two victims was not yet known, he said. PTI COR ADU RSY