Three killed in collision between two bikes

Bahraich (UP), Sep 1 (PTI) Three people, including a four-year-old girl, were killed when two motorcycles collided head on the Bahraich-Lakhimpur Kheri highway, police said on Friday.

The accident took place near Rajapur Kala village on Thursday night, they said.

According to police officials, Onkar (40), his wife Maina Devi (38) and mother-in-law Shabnam (80) were returning from his in-laws' place to his home in Motipur, when their motorcycle collided head on with another motorcycle on which Ganesh, his daughter Anshika (4) and his wife were travelling.

Onkar and Shabnam died on the spot, while Anshika succumbed to her injuries at the district hospital, where she was admitted.

Seriously injured Ganesh, Maina Devi and wife of Ganesh are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The police officials said both the families were returning to their homes after Rakshabandhan, and those riding the motorcycles were not wearing helmets.