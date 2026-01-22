Three killed in collision of two trucks in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Kanker (Chhattisgarh), Jan 22 (PTI) Three persons were killed when two trucks collided on a highway in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district early on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred at 3:30 am near Ratesara village under the Charama police station limits on National Highway-30.

The two trucks collided head-on. The impact of the collision was so severe that one truck driver was trapped inside the mangled cabin and had to be extricated using an earth-excavating machine, a police official said.

Two of the deceased have been identified as mini truck driver Hori Lal Sahu (33) and helper Ajay Sahu (30), while the other truck driver who was killed is yet to be identified, he said.

After being alerted, police reached the spot and shifted the bodies for post-mortem.

An investigation was underway into the accident, the police added.