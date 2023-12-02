Three killed in Goa as car driven by Russian tourist hits them

Panaji, Dec 2 (PTI) Three tourists were killed after a car being driven by a Russian traveller rammed into them at a village in North Goa in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

Advertisment

The accident took place at Arpora village around 3.30 am when the three victims were about to sit in their car, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi told reporters.

"A speeding car being driven by Russian traveller Anton Bychkov (27) crashed into the three tourists, identified as Mahesh Sharma (from Nashik), Dilipkumar Bang and Manojkumar Soni (both from Hyderabad), killing them on the spot," he said.

The Russian man's vehicle also fell into a nearby nullah, in which he suffered serious injuries, he said, adding that he is currently undergoing treatment at the Goa Medical College and Hospital in Bambolim, near here.

Legal action would be initiated against the Russian tourist once he is discharged from the hospital, Dalvi said. PTI RPS NP