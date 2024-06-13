Three killed in head-on collision between car and truck in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jun 13 (PTI) Three people, including a toddler, were killed and one person was injured when their car collided head-on with a truck and fell into a ditch in the Raisar area here on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred around 12.30 am when the victims, all of them relatives and residents of Uttar Pradesh, were returning from Khatu Shaymji in Sikar, Station House Officer, Raisar, Mahendra Singh Shekhawat said.

The car collided head-on with the truck and fell into a roadside ditch. Then the truck also fell on the car. The truck driver managed to flee from the spot, he said.

Ravi (28), his sister Rinki (24), her husband Ankit (30) and their daughter Devki (3) were travelling in the car. While Ravi, Ankit and Devki died, Rinki is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the SHO said.

Police said the bodies will be handed over to the family members of the victims after post-mortem. PTI SDA DIV