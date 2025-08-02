Three killed in head-on collision of bikes in UP's Maharajganj

Maharajganj (UP), Aug 2 (PTI) Three men were killed in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district, police said on Saturday.

One person was injured in the accident, which took place late on Friday night near Semra Chandauli village under the Shyamdeurwa police station limits, they said.

Shyamdeurwa SHO Abhishek Singh said, "The head-on collision killed three of the four people riding two motorcycles. One person has been admitted to the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur." The deceased have been identified as Rajan (22), Tabarak (25) and Anand (24), the SHO said, adding that the bodies have been sent for autopsy.

After the crash, Maharajganj DM and SP conducted an on-site inspection and assured all possible assistance. PTI COR KIS ARI