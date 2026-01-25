Three killed in head-on collision of car, truck in UP's Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (UP), Jan 25 (PTI) Three persons were killed, while three others sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a car and a truck under the Myorpur police station limits here on Sunday evening, police said.

Myorpur Station House Officer Ramdarsh Ram said the car was travelling from Bijpur to Robertsganj with people onboard. On the way, around 4.00 pm, the vehicle collided head on with a truck near Vishgharwa Tola on the Bijpur-Murdhwa road.

Police said the car was badly damaged in the accident, and Sanjay (60), Akhilesh (65), and Hiramani (55) died, while three other people, including the drivers of both vehicles, were seriously injured.

All the injured have been admitted to the community health centre in Myorpur, police said, adding that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem examination. PTI COR NAV ARB ARB