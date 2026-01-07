Three killed in Karnataka sugar factory boiler blast in Belagavi

Belagavi (Karnataka): At least three people were killed and six others critically injured after the boiler of a sugar factory in this district exploded on Wednesday, police said.

According to sources, the incident occurred at Inamdar Sugar Factory at Marakumbi.

The deceased have been identified as Akshay Topade, Deepak Munnolli, and Sudarshan Banoshi, police sources said.

Superintendent of Belagavi rural district K Ramarajan said the mishap occurred at around 2 pm.

While two people died on the way to the hospital, the third person succumbed to his burns in the hospital.

Five other injured are undergoing treatment in the KLE Hospital, police said.