Three killed in lightning strikes and tree collapse in Latur district

Latur, May 26 (PTI) At least three persons were killed in lightning strikes and tree collapse incidents in Latur district of Maharashtra on Sunday evening, officials said.

Two buffaloes were also killed in separate incidents after they were struck by the bolt from the sky.

Shivaji Gomchale (35) and Om Laxman Shinde (30) were killed in lightning strikes in Mahalangi village at around 4 pm. Baliram Hanmante (35), a resident of Panchincholi in Nilanga lost his life after a mango tree fell on him amid strong winds. PTI COR NSK