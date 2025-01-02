Three killed in motorbike-SUV collision in Jharkhand

Latehar (Jharkhand), Jan 2 (PTI) Three youths were killed in a head-on collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in Jharkhand's Latehar district, a police officer said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The victims, aged between 18 and 22 years, were on the motorbike and none of them was wearing helmets. They suffered grievous head injuries in the accident that occurred near a college on NH 39 under Manika police station, the officer said.

Locals took them to Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

The officer-in-charge of Latehar police station Dullar Chode said the youths identified as Balbir Oraon, Arvind Oraon and Prem Oraon, all residents of Donki village under Manika police station, were killed in the head-on collision with the SUV.

Advertisment

Both the vehicles were badly damaged under the impact of the collision that happened on Wednesday.

The police officer said the driver of the SUV has been taken into custody. PTI Cor BS NN