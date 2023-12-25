Three killed in motorcycle accident in MP’s Khargone

Khargone, Dec 25 (PTI) Three persons were killed when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district on Monday, police said.

Advertisment

The accident occurred near Guwadi village on Khandwa Road under Mengaon police station limits in the morning, an official said.

Three persons were travelling on the motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle rammed into it, Mengaon police station in-charge Dinesh Solanki said.

The victims have been identified as Sunil Chouhan (19), his sister Kala Kasturi (24) and their cousin Dilip Singh Dabar (20), he said.

The fog in the morning may have caused the accident, he said, adding that a case has been registered and a search has been launched for the errant vehicle. PTI COR ADU ARU