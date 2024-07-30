Three killed in motorcycle accidents in MP

Ratlam/Seoni (MP), Jul 30 (PTI) Three persons were killed and as many were injured in accidents involving motorcycles in Ratlam and Seoni districts of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

Two men were killed, and one was injured when their motorcycle hit a road divider on Barbad Road under the industrial area police station in Ratlam on Monday evening, assistant sub-inspector (ASP) Sunil Singh Raghav said.

The men were rushed to a hospital, where two were declared dead, and one is undergoing treatment, he said.

The deceased were identified as Dalla (30) and Vishal (24), the ASP said.

In Seoni, a 22-year-old woman died, and two others sustained injuries after a speeding car hit their motorcycle near Dhuma village on the Jabalpur-Lakhnadon Highway on Monday evening, Dhuma police station in-charge Satish Uikey.

The victims were students returning home from college, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Prathma Kusre (22), the official said, adding that the injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital. PTI COR ADU ARU