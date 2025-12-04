Three killed in motorcycle-bus collision in MP's Morena

Morena (MP), Dec 4 (PTI) Three persons were killed when a motorcycle collided with a bus while trying to overtake it in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred late Wednesday evening near Bilgaon village in Jaura police station area on National Highway No. 552.

Three relatives were returning on a motorcycle to Gwalior after some work. While trying to overtake a bus, the motorbike collided with it at a turn near the village, Jaura police station in-charge Darshan Lal Shukla said.

All three motorcycle riders died on the spot. They have been identified as Ramhit Jatav (50), Bharat Jatav (35) and Bhagwan Singh Jatav (42), residents of Indiranagar in Gwalior, he said.

The bus was seized after the accident, but its driver fled and efforts were underway to apprehend him, the official said.

The bodies will be handed over to the families after the post-mortem, he added.