Three killed in motorcycle collision in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Jaipur, Nov 19 (PTI) Three people were killed in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Monday.

According to Nokha Station House Officer Ramkesh Meena, the accident occurred on Sunday night near Kakkoo village. Two brothers -- Pramod Meghwal (23) and Rakesh Meghwal (25) -- both NEET aspirants, were returning home from Nokha when their motorcycle collided with another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, driven by Magharam Kumar (45), the SHO said.

An FIR has been registered for negligent driving, based on a complaint filed by the brothers' uncle, he added. PTI AG ARD OZ OZ