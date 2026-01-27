Three killed in multi-vehicle collision in TN''s Namakkal

Namakkal (Tamil Nadu), Jan 27 (PTI) Three persons were killed and as many others sustained serious injuries on Tuesday after a multi-vehicle collision involving a mini-truck, a lorry, and a two-wheeler on the railway flyover near a cinema theatre here, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Syed Wasim (30) of Kolar, Karnataka, and two local youths, Karthik (24) of Ganesapuram and Senathipathy (25) of Sathya Nagar.

According to police sources, the accident occurred on the Namakkal-Tiruchi Road when a lorry transporting a load of cooking oil towards Tiruchirappalli collided head-on with a pickup truck heading from the opposite direction. The pickup truck, which was carrying gunny bags, subsequently overturned onto a two-wheeler trailing it.

"Syed Wasim, the driver of the pickup truck, along with Karthik and Senathipathy who were on the two-wheeler, died on the spot due to the impact of the crash," a police official said.

Three others, including Akash (24) and the lorry driver Rajesh, were rescued from the mangled remains by police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel. They were rushed to the Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment for grievous injuries.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

The accident caused a major traffic disruption on the busy stretch for over an hour. Normalcy was restored after the damaged vehicles were cleared using cranes. The Namakkal police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

The western Namakkal district is located about 400 km from the state capital Chennai. PTI JR JR SA