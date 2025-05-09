Three killed in Pakistani shelling for third day on border, BSF foils major infiltration bid

Jammu/Srinagar: Relentless heavy artillery and mortar shelling by Pakistan continued for a third consecutive day on the volatile Jammu and Kashmir border following Operation Sindoor, claiming three lives, while the BSF thwarted a major infiltration attempt, killing seven terrorists.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday rushed to Jammu from Srinagar to take stock of the situation in the aftermath of the largest Pakistani drone attack while Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the shelling-hit Uri sector.

Warning Pakistan that continued escalation from across the border would only hurt them, Abdullah called Thursday's aerial strikes on Jammu one of the "most serious assaults" on the city since the 1971 war and said Pakistan should focus on de-escalation amid the ongoing military conflict.

Tension between the two neighbours soared after the Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also urged India and Pakistan to de-escalate the situation to prevent destruction.

According to the army, Pakistan carried out large-scale airspace violations on the intervening night of May 8 and 9 by attempting to target military infrastructure with 300 to 400 drones across 36 locations from Leh to Sir Creek, including Jammu city.

"Indian forces neutralised many using kinetic and non-kinetic means… Pakistan escalated with artillery and drone attacks across the LoC (Line of Control), causing casualties. Alarmingly, Pakistan kept its civil airspace open during the assault, endangering civilian flights," the army said.

Pakistani shelling claimed the life of civilian Mohd Abrar and injured three others, including his wife, when their homes were hit, officials said and added a soldier, sepoy M Murali Naik from Andhra Pradesh, laid down his life during the cross-border shelling in Poonch.

In Baramulla's Uri sector, intense overnight cross-border shelling resulted in the death of a woman and injuries to several others, including a soldier, the officials said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt across the International Border in Jammu's Samba district.

The BSF's surveillance grid detected a large group of terrorists around 11 pm on Thursday, leading to an engagement that resulted in the death of at least seven infiltrators and the destruction of the Pakistan Rangers' Dhandhar post, which had provided support fire.

Shelling was also reported from different sectors of Rajouri, Akhnoor in Jammu and Kupwara districts, resulting in damage to dozens of residential houses and leading to fresh evacuation of the civilian population from the vulnerable areas, the officials said.

After almost a day-long lull, firing and shelling from across the border resumed in the Poonch, Rajouri and the Uri sectors, the officials said, adding the Pakistan Army also suffered heavy losses in retaliatory action by the Indian Army.

With airports closed, Chief Minister Abdullah proceeded to Jammu by road early on Friday and visited several camps and lodgement centres in Jammu and Samba districts, including those set up at Mishriwala, Nagbani, Bishnah and Thandi Khui, to assess the relief arrangements made for the public who have been evacuated to these shelters.

He also visited Government Medical College, Jammu, to enquire about the condition of shelling victims.

"All efforts shall be made to ensure that all necessities are provided to the people during this difficult time," he said, directing the administration to remain alert and responsive to emerging needs.

In view of civilian displacement caused by the hostilities, the government has established relief camps at multiple locations across border districts.

Abdullah also commended the forces for their swift and effective action in repelling cross-border attacks from Pakistan at multiple locations across both Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

He asserted that India reserved the right to defend its people and territory with full strength.

"Our security mechanism responded with commendable speed and precision, ensuring the defence of all targeted areas," the chief minister said.

"If innocent people of ours are harmed, the nation reserves every right to defend itself in any way. It is Pakistan that must stop aggression for peace to prevail. If they keep on taking the offensive, they are sure to suffer. Our forces are fully capable of giving a proportionate response," he added.

In Vijaypur, he told reporters, "The way civilians have been targeted and the kind of attacks carried out in Jammu city, I don't think Jammu has been targeted like this since the 1971 war." Clarifying the situation, Abdullah said, "We did not create this situation. Our people were attacked in Pahalgam, and innocent civilians were killed. We had to respond." He warned that continued escalation from across the border would only hurt Pakistan.

"This continuous escalation from Pakistan's side benefits no one. Pakistan gains nothing from this, nor will they succeed. They should silence their guns and help normalise the situation here," he said.

He further counselled them, saying Pakistan should act wisely and focus on de-escalation rather than escalation.