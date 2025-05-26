Three killed in rain-related incidents in Pune district

Pune, May 26 (PTI) Three people were killed in separate rain-related incidents in Pune district over the past two days, officials said on Monday.

According to the Pimpri Chinchwad police, one Santosh Khandve, a resident of Raundalwadi in Khed tehsil, was struck by lightning while fishing on Monday afternoon.

In Daund tehsil, a 75-year-old woman, Tarabai Ahir, suffered grievous injuries after a wall of her house collapsed. “She was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries during treatment,” a district official said.

On Sunday, heavy rain had lashed parts of Indapur, Daund, and Baramati tehsils, causing waterlogging and inundation in several villages. In Pune city, a 49-year-old motorcyclist, Rahul Joshi, died after a tree fell on him in the Karvenagar area, officials said. PTI SPK NR