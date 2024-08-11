Three killed in road accident in Bidar

Bidar (Karnataka), Aug 11 (PTI) Three people were killed and three others were injured critically in a head-on collision between an autorickshaw and a bus on Sunday near Janwada on the outskirts of the district headquarter town of Bidar, police said.

According to the police, Anita Bai (45) and her two children died on the spot while three others were wounded. The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary while the injured have been moved to a hospital for treatment.

The deceased have been identified as the residents of Honnakeri Tanda in Bidar.

A case of accident has been registered at Janwada police station.