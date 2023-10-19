Three killed in road accident in Kerala

Kottayam (Ker), Oct 19 (PTI) Three men met with a tragic end after the autorickshaw they were travelling in collided with a jeep in this district, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The deceased were identified as Anand, Vishnu and Shyamlal, hailing from various parts of Kottayam district.

The accident occurred near Ponkunnam late on Wednesday night when the trio, along with two other friends, took an autorickshaw to reach home after completing their work.

While the three men died on the spot, the two other friends were rushed to the government medical college hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment for critical injuries.

Eyewitnesses reported that the driver of the jeep lost control and collided with the autorickshaw coming in the opposite direction, resulting in the mishap. PTI CORR/LGK SS