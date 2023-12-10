Three killed in road accident in Punjab's Mohali

Ambala (Punjab), Dec 10 (PTI) Three people were killed Sunday evening when their 'rehri' was hit by a private bus in Lalru town of Mohali district, police said.

The accident took place near Tasimbali Chowk under Handesara police station on Ambala-Naraingarh road along the Punjab-Haryana border, they said.

The 'rehri' (wooden cart) was carrying potatoes and onions. While two persons died on the spot, the third died in a hospital, police said, adding the deceased have not been identified yet.

The private bus was going from Ambala City to Naraingarh when it hit the 'rehri', police said. PTI COR SUN KVK KVK