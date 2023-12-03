Three killed in road accident in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) Three people, including a six-year-old girl, died when the truck in which they were travelling collided with a tractor-trolley here on Sunday, police said.

Four people were injured in the incident that took place near Kithoda village under the Miranpur police station area, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Nekpal (45), Banti (44) and his daughter Nidhi (6), all residents of Moradabad, Circle Officer Shakil Ahmad told PTI.

The injured were rushed to the hospital, where their condition was stated to be serious, he said.

The tractor driver fled the scene and efforts are being made to nab him, police said.