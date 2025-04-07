Three killed in road accident in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi, Apr 7 (PTI) Three men on a motorcycle were crushed to death by a truck on National Highway 19 in the Aurai area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday, police said.

Aurai SHO Anjani Kumar Rai said Aman (22), Rinku (24) and Amit (22) were returning home to Vasudevpur village on a motorcycle late on Monday. An unidentified truck on its way to Prayagraj from Varanasi rammed into their motorcycle from behind near Tiuri village.

The youngsters fell on the road on impact and the truck crushed them.

Rai said the three injured youngsters were taken to the community health centre where doctors declared them dead. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and efforts are underway to trace the accused driver through CCTV camera footage. PTI COR RAJ NAV SZM SZM