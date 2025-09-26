Three killed in road accident in UP's Hardoi

Hardoi (UP), Sep 26 (PTI) Three men were killed and three women, including a girl, were injured when two motorcycles collided with each other, police here said on Friday.

Circle Officer (CO) Ankit Mishra said that two motorcycles collided near Parag Dairy in the Kotwali Dehat police station area on Thursday, killing Sonalal (22) and Rajan (22), residents of Bargadia in the Kotwali Dehat area, and Aditya (25), a resident of Padarwa village in the Baghauli police station area, who was riding the other motorcycle.

He said that Aditya's mother, Munni Devi (55), sister-in-law Sarojini (27), and niece Shivangi (2) were seriously injured in the accident. They have been admitted to Shau Saiya Hospital in Hardoi.

According to the CO, the police are investigating the matter, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.