Three killed in road accident in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) Three men, including two brothers, were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by an unidentified vehicle in the Kaila Devi police station area here on Sunday, police said.

"Hariskes (38) and his brother Bhoore (41) were going to their village along with Kalicharan (48) on a motorcycle on Sunday when an unidentified vehicle hit them," said Additional Superintendent of Police Srish Chandra.

"The three were killed on the spot. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination," he added.

The deceased were residents of Chachu Nagal village falling under the Kaila Devi police station area, police said, adding an investigation has begun into the matter. PTI COR CDN AS AS