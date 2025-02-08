Three killed in road accident on Purvanchal Expressway in UP

Sultanpur (UP), Feb 8 (PTI) Three people were killed when a truck rammed into a container truck on the Purvanchal Expressway here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Gosaiganj police station area on Friday night.

Station House Officer Akhilesh Kumar Singh said the truck, which was transporting fish from Madhya Pradesh to Basti in Uttar Pradesh, hit the container truck that was moving ahead of it.

Bane Singh and Tejulal, residents of Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain and Shajapur districts respectively, died on the spot. Another man was critically injured in the accident and was rushed to Kurebhar community health centre, where he died. He is yet to be identified, the SHO said.

The victims' families have been informed, he said.

Due to the impact of the collision, the front portion of the truck was blown to pieces.

Police said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.