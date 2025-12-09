Three killed in road accidents in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Dec 9 (PTI) Three persons were killed in separate road accidents in Jharkhand, police said on Tuesday.

Two persons walking on the road were run over by a gas tanker near Berna Bara Chowk in Chouparan police station area in Hazaribag district late on Monday night, a police officer said.

The deceased, identified as Vijay Kumar and Ankit Soni – both aged 22 – from Shujijhapa village, were out to buy some household items, Chouparan police station officer-in-charge Saroj Choudhury said.

They were rushed to a community health centre, where they were declared dead.

The bodies were handed over to their families after post-mortem examination.

In another accident, a 20-year-old man, identified as Sajeet Kumar, died after his tractor overturned in Bano village in Garhwa district late on Monday night.

The man, a resident of Karke village, was illegally transporting sand, Garhwa police station in-charge Sunil Tiwari said. PTI RPS CORR ACD