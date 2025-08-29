Three killed in road accidents in Odisha's Ganjam

Berhampur (Odisha), Aug 30 (PTI) Three persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Odisha's Ganjam district on Friday, police said.

Two persons, identified as Sanatan Swansea (40) and Karna Sethi (55) from Khallingi village, died on the spot when their motorcycle collided head-on with a truck near Balipada in Berhampur Sadar police station area.

They were going towards Berhampur, a police officer said.

Irate locals blocked the road stating that three accidents took place in the area in a month, claiming three lives.

They demanded immediate action against the driver and compensation for the next of kin of the deceased. They lifted the blockade after police intervention.

The bodies were sent to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here for post-mortem examination, (Berhampur) Superintendent of Police Sarvana Vivek M said.

The truck has been seized and its driver detained, he said.

In another accident, a 55-year-old man, identified as Basant Parida, died when a pickup van loaded with LPG cylinders ran over him in Dhaugaon village in Dharakote police station area, another officer said.

Parida was returning from his farm land when the accident took place.

After hitting the man, the vehicle also rammed into two roadside shops near the spot. Some portions of the shops were damaged, he said.

Local residents blocked the road demanding compensation and action against the driver.

Dharakote police station inspector-in charge Chandrika Swain said the vehicle has been seized and its driver detained. PTI COR BBM BBM ACD