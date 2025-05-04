Three killed in road crash in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 4 (PTI) Two NEET candidates were among three killed when a speeding dumper hit their motorcycle on Bassi bridge in Jaipur district on Sunday, police said.

Khushi Sharma (21) and Priya Sharma (22), both residents of a village near Bassi town, were going to the exam centre along with another person when the dumper hit them, they said.

The dumper driver fled from the spot.

Medical entrance exam NEET-UG is scheduled to be held across the country from 2 pm to 5 pm on Sunday. PTI SDA DV DV