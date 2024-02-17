Three killed in road crash in Rajasthan's Dholpur

Jaipur, Feb 17 (PTI) Three people were killed in a collision between a tractor and the tempo in which they were travelling in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred in Diholi area when the tempo transporting vegetables collided with the tractor, killing tempo driver Ajodhya and two others -- Hariom and Jaswant.

Jaswant and his neighbour Hariom were travelling to Karauli in the tempo when the accident took place.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after autopsy. PTI SDA CK