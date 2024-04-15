Three killed in road mishap in Mizoram

Aizawl, Apr 15 (PTI) Three persons, including two women, were killed and one injured when the auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling skidded off a road and fell into a river in Mizoram's Aizawl district, police said.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when the four, all residents of Seling village in Aizawl district, about 45 km east of the state capital, were travelling in the vehicle, they said.

While driver Lalhmingthanga (68), Luahkimi (52) and Rohlupuii (69) died on the spot, the injured person, aged 55, was taken to the community health centre at Thingsulthliah from where she was referred to Aizawl civil hospital, police said. PTI CORR MNB