Three killed in separate road accidents across Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Three men, including an elderly auto rickshaw driver, a delivery agent and a motorcyclist, died in separate road accidents across the national capital on Monday morning, officials said.

The first accident was reported at around 9 am near the Mangal Bazar red light on Vikas Marg in Shakarpur, where a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus allegedly went out of control and collided with six to seven vehicles, including an autorickshaw and a car, police said.

The bus driver, identified as Narender (27), a resident of Noida Sector-63, is suspected to have suffered a medical emergency that led to the loss of control, police added.

"The bus veered off course and crashed into multiple vehicles before finally hitting the auto-rickshaw," a senior police officer said.

The autorickshaw driver, Mohammad Heen (63), a resident of Ghaziabad, was waiting for passengers when the bus hit his vehicle from behind. Due to the impact, Heen sustained critical injuries. Passersby rushed him to Hedgewar Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

"A PCR call was received at 9.30 am about a road traffic accident near the Mangal Bazar red light on Vikas Marg. A team from Shakarpur police station reached the spot and found three vehicles -- a DTC bus, an autorickshaw, and a car -- in a damaged condition," the officer said.

Although no injured persons were found at the scene initially, the police later received information from Hedgewar Hospital, confirming that one of the victims was brought dead.

The body of the deceased was preserved for post-mortem and his family members were informed. Police have collected the medico-legal case report and have initiated legal proceedings under relevant sections of the law.

Police are working to ascertain whether the bus driver suffered any medical emergency. "His medical examination is underway, and CCTV footage from inside the bus is being examined," the officer said.

The collision caused traffic congestion on the busy Vikas Marg stretch, which was cleared later with the help of traffic police.

An eyewitness, Anil Sharma, said he saw the bus speeding out of control and hitting multiple vehicles.

"The auto driver died on the spot. Police and forensic teams arrived quickly, and we later heard that the bus driver had a medical condition," Sharma said.

The second fatal crash occurred at around 6.30 am on Nelson Mandela Marg in southwest Delhi, where a speeding car hit a 40-year-old delivery agent riding an electric scooter.

On receiving the information, a team from Vasant Kunj North police station reached the spot and found a damaged electric two-wheeler but no injured person.

"Later, AIIMS Trauma Centre informed the police about a man named Rajkumar, who was declared brought dead. Local enquiries revealed that the victim was struck from behind by an electric car while en route to work," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

Rajkumar, a resident of Munirka and a native of Manipur, was employed as a delivery boy. At the time of the accident, he was heading to a Masoodpur-based store.

According to eyewitnesses, the car hit the scooter in a rash and negligent manner, resulting in severe head, ear and facial injuries.

Police have identified the offending vehicle and are conducting further inquiries. Appropriate legal action is being taken, the DCP said.

In the third accident, which occurred around 8.30 am in central Delhi's Parliament Street, a 25-year-old man died after his motorcycle was hit by a speeding SUV.

The deceased was identified as Deepak. According to police, the crash caused him to sustain serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

"A car hit the bike, causing the rider to fall and sustain injuries. He was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries," a senior police officer said.

Legal proceedings have been initiated in this case as well, and CCTV footage from the area are being scanned to trace the offending vehicle and establish the sequence of events, the officer said.

Another senior police officer said that investigations into all the three cases are ongoing.